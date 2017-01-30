Confusion continued on Monday at Istanbul's Ataturk airport after US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Officials at the airport said they had stopped "dozens" of people from travelling on Sunday, due to the ban. A TRT World reporter at the airport on Monday spoke to passengers who had been denied access to their flights.

US President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barred travellers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for the next 90 days.