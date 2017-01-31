The wave of drug-related killings in the Philippines appears to be "systematic, planned and organised" by authorities and could constitute crimes against humanity, according to an Amnesty International report released on Wednesday.

Amnesty said it interviewed 110 people and included witness accounts of victims being shot dead despite having shouted they would surrender. In addition, as part of its investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" which started when he took office seven months ago, it reviewed 59 drug-related killings in 20 cities and towns.

In its report titled Philippines: The police's murderous war on the poor, the agency said it concluded most appeared to be extrajudicial killings, and police accounts of shoot-outs and deaths during operations were "startlingly similar", and often far different to witness testimony.

‘Unlawful and deliberate killings'

Amnesty said the vast majority of the killings it investigated "appear to have been extra-judicial killings - unlawful and deliberate killings carried out by government order or with its complicity or acquiescence".

"The Duterte administration's relentless pressure on the police to deliver results in anti-drug operations has helped encourage these abusive practices," the report said.

"The impunity that currently reigns has facilitated killing on a massive scale, hitting the poorest and most marginalised segments of the population in particular."

The release of the report comes amid uncertainty over the anti-drugs crackdown and a government suspension on Monday of all police operations due to rampant corruption. The Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has now been given the lead role in the campaign.

Duterte made the decision after a security meeting on Sunday triggered by the kidnap and killing of a South Korean businessman by drugs squad police. He said the incident, which took place at the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP), had embarrassed the country and dented the image of the police.

The Presidential Communications Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Amnesty's findings. The government has denied sponsoring extra-judicial killings or police collaboration with assassins.

TRT World interviews Philippines expert Rikard Jalkebro.

Pay per hit