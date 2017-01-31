WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan puts Mumbai suspect under house arrest
Muslim cleric Hafiz Saeed founded a militant group blamed for the 2008 attack on Mumbai that killed 166. He is head of a charity listed as a terrorist organisation by the UN.
Pakistan puts Mumbai suspect under house arrest
Hafiz Saeed, head of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, on January 30, 2017, before he was put under house arrest in Lahore, Pakistan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

Pakistan's Interior Ministry on Tuesday placed cleric Hafiz Saeed under "preventative detention." Saeed is head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), an Islamic charity the UN lists as a terrorist organisation.

Police detained Saeed Monday evening. On Tuesday morning he was escorted to his residence in Lahore where he was put under house arrest.

"My detention orders are unlawful and we will challenge them in the court," Saeed told reporters before he was led away by police.

Supporters of Saeed plan protests against his detention in major Pakistani cities on Tuesday.

Saeed founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a militant group blamed for the 2008 attack on India's financial capital, Mumbai in which 10 gunmen killed 166 people in an assault on two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre, and a train station.

JuD is banned in Pakistan and considered a front for LeT by the US and India.

RECOMMENDED

New Delhi has been demanding action against Saeed since the Mumbai attack. Why Pakistan acted now is unclear.

A senior Pakistani defence ministry official said Islamabad had been feeling US pressure on the issue, although the administration of President Donald Trump had not been in contact.

"Trump is taking hard decisions against Muslim countries, there is open talk of actions against Pakistan also. So yes, this was a consideration," said the official.

TRT World spoke to Kamran Yousaf in Islamabad and Tavleen Singh in New Delhi for more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say