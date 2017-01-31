US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order titled Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States that puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States. It also temporarily barred travellers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Confusion abounded at airports as immigration and customs officials struggled to interpret the new rules. Some legal residents with green cards, who were in the air when the order was issued, were detained at airports upon arrival. Thousands of refugees seeking entry were thrown into limbo.

But what does Trump say are his actual reasons for the ban? And what do critics contend are its flaws?

Will President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban make the US safer?

During his campaign, Trump had promised to enact "extreme vetting" of immigrants and refugees. He particularly said that he would focus on areas the White House said the US Congress deemed to be high risk.

In December 2015, in the wake of the San Bernardino attack, Trump had called for a "total and complete shutdown" of the country's borders for Muslims.

He delivered on his campaign promise within weeks of taking office.

But in the backlash against his executive order, Trump told reporters in the White House's Oval Office on Saturday that his "ban" was "not a Muslim ban" – and said the measures were long overdue.

The basis for a ban

A blog on the website of the Washington-based Cato Institute think-tank argues that refugees and immigrants from the seven countries facing the ban are not a serious threat to US citizens.

The report says, "No terrorist from these places has carried out a lethal attack in the United States. Indeed, no Libyans or Syrians have even been convicted for planning such an attack."

How was the list of targeted countries chosen?

The countries selected for the ban were likely chosen due to the existing "vetting process" that had already been in place in the US under the Obama administration.

Trump has said that the seven countries selected were not randomly chosen. "The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."

On the other hand, Trump's move aids Daesh and feeds the terrorist group's anti-West and recruitment propaganda, the report says. The government of Yemen and several US lawmakers, including Republican Senator John McCain, concur with that assessment.

Some media reports have highlighted the fact that the ban only affects countries where Trump does not have business interests – and it leaves out countries that do.

Is the ban legal – or based on the constitution?

"An executive order of the president must find support in the Constitution, either in a clause granting the president specific power, or by a delegation of power by Congress to the president.[4]" 343 U.S. 579, 585. Antieau, Modern Constitutional Law, §13:24 (1969)

Peter Spiro, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, said Trump's action is likely constitutional because the president and Congress have the authority to decide on asylum issues.

Another Trump administration official noted that the executive order was drafted in recent months during the presidential campaign with the help of "top immigration experts" in Congress, and that it had been approved by the Office of Legal Counsel, which advises the president and executive branch agencies.