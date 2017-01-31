WORLD
1 MIN READ
Quebec mosque shooting suspect charged
Police named the suspect as Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old university student. He was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Quebec mosque shooting suspect charged
Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court Monday, January 30, 2017, after Sunday's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

Police charged the 27-year-old French-Canadian with six counts of murder, after the suspect allegedly opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack on Muslims."

Court documents identified the gunman as Alexandre Bissonnette, a university student. He made a brief appearance in court under tight security.

​Police said among the six men killed were a butcher, a pharmacist and an accountant, and a university professor at the Université Laval where the suspect was a student.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Lorna Shaddick has more from Quebec City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say