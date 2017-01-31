Police charged the 27-year-old French-Canadian with six counts of murder, after the suspect allegedly opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack on Muslims."

Court documents identified the gunman as Alexandre Bissonnette, a university student. He made a brief appearance in court under tight security.

​Police said among the six men killed were a butcher, a pharmacist and an accountant, and a university professor at the Université Laval where the suspect was a student.