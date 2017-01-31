Turkish charity Robotel is printing 3D robotic hands for amputee children to make their everyday life much easier.

Traditional prosthetic hands can be very expensive and are rarely made for children. The 3D print technology provides a cheaper, more advanced alternative.

3D printing is also fast, cutting wait time, and the robotic results work much like a human hand.

With a 3D robotic hand a child can hold onto things, ride a bike, and even tie shoelaces.