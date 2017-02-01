UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Tuesday confirmed that the next round of peace talks between the regime and Syrian opposition has been delayed to February 20.

The decision came as the UN Security Council discussed Syria and the ceasefire that Turkey and Russia brokered at the end of December.

De Mistura told the meeting that the ceasefire was holding.

Following the latest round of Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, stakeholders had agreed to a new round of UN-sponsored talks in Geneva on February 8.

De Mistura said the delay will give the Syrian opposition and regime more time to better prepare for the Geneva round.

"We want to give a chance to this Astana initiative to actually implement itself," de Mistura told reporters outside the Security Council.

De Mistura said consolidating the ceasefire was key to fulfilling the UN mandate on Syria, the priority of which was to fight the terrorist groups al Nusra and Daesh.

TRT World'sNick Harper in New York has more.

Humanitarian assistance inside Syria

De Mistura also said "there is no reason that one cannot accelerate humanitarian aid to besieged areas in Syria."

The World Food Program last week said it had resumed food air drops to besieged Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria after Daesh recently renewed its assault on the city.