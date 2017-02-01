WORLD
1 MIN READ
Painstaking search continues for missing persons of Cyprus conflict
The Committee On Missing Persons set up by the UN searches for people who disappeared during the intercommunal conflict in Cyprus in the 1960s and '70s.
Painstaking search continues for missing persons of Cyprus conflict
The remains of 33 Turkish Cypriot missing persons who were killed in 1974 are buried in Cyprus in 2016, but the remains of about 2,000 people were never discovered. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

During the Cyprus conflict of the 1960s and '70s, thousands of people were killed and more than two thousand disappeared.

The Committee On Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP), established in 1981 by the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriots as a bicommunal body with the participation of the United Nations, aims to recover and identify missing people.

The committee has found only about a third and they continue their efforts to trace all of the missing.

RECOMMENDED

The remains of 33 Turkish Cypriots were buried last month.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Cyprus.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say