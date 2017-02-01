Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday approved a bill to ratify a natural gas project that will benefit Russia, Turkey and Europe.

Russia's lower house ratified the TurkStream project on January 20. Turkey's General Assembly approved it on December 2, 2016.

The project envisages two pipelines, each with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres, that will run beneath the Black Sea.

One pipeline will deliver Russian gas to Turkey, the other to Europe.