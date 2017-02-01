WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran confirms missile test
Iran confirmed earlier reports that it had tested a new missile on Sunday.
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, March 9, 2016 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

Iran on Wednesday confirmed it had tested a new missile. But the county's defence minister said the test did not breach Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said, according to Tasnim news agency.

"The test did not violate the nuclear deal or the [UN] resolution 2231," he said.

A US official said on Monday that Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after travelling 630 miles (1,010 km).

Iran neither confirmed nor denied that report, but said on Tuesday it would never use its ballistic missiles to attack another country.

RECOMMENDED

The UN Security Council resolution, adopted in a deal to curb Iran's nuclear activities, "called upon" Iran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles "designed to" deliver nuclear weapons. Critics say the language does not make this obligatory.

Tehran says it has not carried out any work on missiles specifically designed to carry such payloads.

Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but this is the first during US President Donald Trump's administration. Trump said in his election campaign that he would stop Iran's missile program.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
