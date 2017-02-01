Iran on Wednesday confirmed it had tested a new missile. But the county's defence minister said the test did not breach Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said, according to Tasnim news agency.

"The test did not violate the nuclear deal or the [UN] resolution 2231," he said.

A US official said on Monday that Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after travelling 630 miles (1,010 km).

Iran neither confirmed nor denied that report, but said on Tuesday it would never use its ballistic missiles to attack another country.