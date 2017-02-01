France's presidential campaigns may be in full swing, but the front-runners are both caught up in financial scandals.

The leader of the far-right French National Front political party, Marine Le Pen, says she will not repay the $321,000 that the European Parliament says she misspent.

She's accused of using EU taxpayers' money to pay staff, but Le Pen says she's the victim of a politically-motivated vendetta.

The presidential candidate for the centre-right party The Republicans is also facing questions over his finances.