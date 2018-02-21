By Mazhar Ali
February 21, 2018
Turkey has been home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees who fled war and destruction in their home country.
Most of these refugees have families in areas in Syria where either the internet service is too bad or there are no internet service providers at all.
Many refugees have managed to buy smart phones with their limited resources, but contacting family and friends remains a challenge.
TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports from Reyhanli, on the Turkey-Syria border.
SOURCE:TRT World