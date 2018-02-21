A Chilean man who was sexually abused by a priest said he was hopeful that the testimony he shared on Tuesday with a Vatican investigator would lead to better protection for children.

"I hope that in the Chile of the future, there is security for children, there is no statute of limitations on sexual abuse, that Sename (Chile's child protection service) cares for children," James Hamilton told reporters on Tuesday. "It does not matter to me what the Catholic Church determines."

Hamilton's testimony against Father Fernando Karadima during a previous Vatican investigation helped convict the priest in 2011 of abusing a number of boys.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna is in Santiago looking into accusations that a bishop covered up crimes against minors. He started hearing victims' testimony on Tuesday, including that of Hamilton.

Pope Francis criticised

Scicluna of Malta was sent to Chile after Pope Francis was criticised during his visit last month for defending Bishop Juan Barros, whom he appointed in 2015 despite accusations that he had covered up sexual abuse of minors.

Hamilton said he is convinced Scicluna will bring the truth to Pope Francis.