Australia is known around the world as a free and welcoming nation with a high standard of living, booming economy, and a vibrant multicultural society.

With almost 1 in 4 Australians born overseas, the country is often seen as a ‘melting pot’ of languages, foods, cultures and customs - and in some respects these perceptions hold true.

Australia has offered a generous welcome to hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees from all backgrounds over the course of many years.

The vast majority of these individuals have integrated smoothly into Australian society and have subsequently made Australia their home.

In contrast to the positive experiences of most ‘regular’ arrivals to Australia, refugees and asylum seekers who have travelled to Australia by boat without visas since 2013 have endured a very different reality from the one described above.

Instead of the chance to call the suburbs of Sydney or Melbourne home, they have spent years of their lives incarcerated on the remote Manus Island.

In the eyes of the Australian Government, ‘irregular’ boat arrivals are deemed to be criminals, lawbreakers and ‘queue jumpers,’ and not deserving enough to enter Australia.

The simple fact remains that these people are asylum seekers and refugees, irrespective of their mode of travel. They have fled persecution in their home countries and have travelled to Australia in search of safety and protection.

Under the 1951 Refugee Convention, to which Australia is a signatory, seeking refuge from persecution in another country is not a crime, regardless of the mode of arrival.

Out of sight, out of mind?

Situated 300 kilometers north of Papua New Guinea’s capital city Port Moresby, Manus Island may evoke idyllic images of palm trees and white sandy beaches. However, for the 600 or so men languishing there who attempted to travel to Australia by boat and claim asylum, palm trees have only been a landscape for them to admire through razor-wire.

Detained indefinitely, many of the men have spent years in detention on the island. In the words of Behrouz Boochani, an Iranian refugee and journalist detained on Manus since 2013, the centre is not so much an immigration detention facility but rather a “prison camp, where systematic torture” forms part of everyday life.

As part of Australia’s long-term and uncompromisingly rigid policy towards people seeking asylum, all unauthorised boat arrivals to Australia have been, and continue to be, subject to mandatory and indefinite detention in "offshore processing centres".

Regardless of whether individuals are subsequently found to be in need of international protection (i.e. a refugee), they are not able to ever enter Australia.

Such punitive policies not only defy logic, but also fly in the face of the suite of core values that underpin Australian society, including compassion, fairness, equality and egalitarianism.

In April 2016, the Papua New Guinea (PNG) Supreme Court provided refugees on Manus Island with a glimmer of hope as they declared existing detention practices to be illegal and in breach of refugees’ fundamental human rights.

Such a decision by the Supreme Court provided an opportune moment for the PNG and Australian governments to come together and swiftly resolve the situation for all detainees on Manus Island.