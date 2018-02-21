The 15-year-old Alina Zagitova stole the show in figure skating on Wednesday as American skier Lindsey Vonn took bronze in her final Olympic downhill and Norway's Marit Bjoergen became the most successful athlete in Winter Games history.

Zagitova was breathtaking in the Russian-dominated short programme, breaking the world record set just minutes earlier by her team-mate, 18-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva.

It put the Russian starlets top of the standings ahead of Friday's free skate, where Zagitova will attempt to become the youngest women's singles figure skating champion since Tara Lipinski in 1998.

The Olympic Athlete from Russia scored 82.92 points and moved into first place ahead of compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who had earlier scored 81.61 points.

They also look set to win the first gold of the Games for the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who are competing as neutrals after Russia's national team was banned over a major doping scandal.

"We are friends, we are young girls, we can talk about anything with each other," said Medvedeva, who like Zagitova is making her Olympic debut.

"But on the ice, we must fight, I feel like it's a little war, when you skate you are alone," added the double world champion.

America's Vonn, 33, was aiming for a second downhill title in her final Olympics, but it was not to be as she finished third behind Italy's Sofia Goggia and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway.

But the 2010 winner was delighted to reach the podium, becoming alpine skiing's oldest female medalist after a series of injuries that threatened to wreck her career and ruled her out of Sochi 2014.

"If you think what's happened over the last eight years and what I've been through to get here, I gave it all and to come away with a medal is a dream come true," said Vonn.

"You've got to put things into perspective. Of course, I would have loved a gold medal, but honestly, this is amazing and I'm so proud."