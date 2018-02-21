WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bahrain activist sentenced to five years for Twitter comments
Nabeel Rajab, a key figure of 2011 pro-democracy protests in Bahrain, was convicted over tweets alleging the torture of prisoners in his country and criticism of Saudi Arabia's air strikes in Yemen
Bahrain activist sentenced to five years for Twitter comments
Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arrives for his appeal hearing at court in Manama on February 11, 2015 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
February 21, 2018

A Bahraini human rights activist was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for criticising Saudi Arabia's air strikes in Yemen and accusing Bahrain's prison authorities of torture, his lawyer and fellow activists said.

The United States, which has a major naval base in the country, has expressed concern about the case of Nabeel Rajab, a leading figure in pro-democracy protests that swept Bahrain in 2011, who was already serving a two-year sentence over a news interview in which he said Bahrain tortured political prisoners.

The new convictions were for "insulting a neighbouring country" and "insulting national institutions" in comments posted on Twitter, activists said.

There was no immediate comment from the Bahraini government.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, an activist with the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said Bahraini courts were barring citizens from criticising the authorities.

"Instead of rewarding Nabeel Rajab for his brave and commendable exposure of human rights abuses and advocacy for peace, the authorities have chosen to punish the messenger."

RECOMMENDED

Bahrain has cracked down on perceived threats since the 2011 protests inspired by the "Arab Spring", led mainly by members of its majority Shia population, were quashed with help from Gulf Arab neighbours.

The Sunni Muslim-led monarchy has closed two main political groups, revoked the citizenship of the top Shia cleric and banned activists from travel and put some on trial.

Authorities accuse Iran, the region's majority Shia power, of being behind years of militant bomb and gun attacks on its security forces, something Iran denies.

Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet, a key naval base in the oil exporting region riven by animosity between Bahrain's main ally, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

A US embassy representative attended an earlier hearing for Rajab, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday, adding that Washington was "disappointed" his earlier verdict had been upheld.

"He's a prominent human rights activist ... we continue to have conversations with the government of Bahrain about our very serious concerns about this," Nauert said.

Rajab's son Adam tweeted on Wednesday that, on hearing the verdict, his father laughed in the courtroom and flashed a peace sign. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'