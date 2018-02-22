Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) were forced on Tuesday to declare that a three-year-old dog called Lima would not be allowed to vote with party members on a coalition deal with Angela Merkel's conservatives, despite joining the party.

The top selling Bild daily splashed a photo of a floppy eared, brown and white dog wearing a red scarf, the SPD's colour, on Tuesday under the headline:

"Dear Lima, welcome to the SPD."

The red writing above the headline read: "This dog can vote on the grand coalition."

Bild reported how Lima had received a party card after the newspaper made an application on the dog's behalf to become a party member on February 6. Personal details on the application included her gender and put her occupation as unemployed and her age at 21, in dog years.

"It is not about the dog Lima, but rather about how we at Bild proved how prone to falsification the SPD members' vote is," a spokesman for Bild wrote in an emailed statement.

"People who wish to manipulate the vote on a 'grand coalition' through criminality could do just the same."

Lima received a ballot asking her to vote on the SPD's coalition agreement with Angela Merkel's conservatives.