Half of Air France's long-haul flights out of Paris were cancelled on Thursday due to a strike over pay by pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

The airline said it expected only 28 percent of the staff to walk off the job, allowing it to maintain 75 percent of its service but only 50 percent of long-haul flights out of the French capital.

There were no reports of major disruptions at Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports on Thursday morning.

Ahead of the strike the carrier advised travellers to postpone their trips until February 27 at no extra cost.

"Air France regrets this situation and is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience this strike action may cause to its customers," it said in a statement.

Salaries at Air France have been frozen since 2011.

After years of job cuts and other cost-cutting measures the staff are demanding a six-percent pay increase.