An Indonesian woman charged with murdering the North Korean leader's half-brother visited Cambodia to take part in what she believed were pranks for a TV show with suspected Pyongyang agents, a court heard on Thursday.

Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong are on trial for the Cold War-style assassination of Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13 last year while he was waiting for a flight to Macau.

Defence lawyers have argued that the women were recruited to take part in what they thought were prank TV shows but were instead tricked into becoming inadvertent assassins, in an elaborate plot by a group of North Korean agents.

The women, in their 20s, have denied carrying out the murder of Kim Jong-un's estranged half brother by smearing a nerve agent in his face. They face death by hanging if found guilty.

The High Court in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, earlier heard that Aisyah was offered money by Ri Ji-u, a North Korean posing as a Japanese man named "James," to carry out what she was told were practical jokes for TV shows in shopping malls, hotels and airports.

Practice runs