Hundreds of people have gathered in the main square in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, welcoming pro-regime militants into the area by carrying the pictures of the PKK's leader Abdullah Ocalan.

TV footage showed militants in camouflage uniforms standing among scores of men who gathered in the main square waving posters of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

During Thursday's gathering, Turkish warplanes could be heard flying overhead, causing some of those gathering to flee the area.

The pro-Assad daily Al Watan said some 500 militants from the so-called Popular Forces have entered the Afrin region since Tuesday.

It said militants came to Afrin to defend it against Turkey's military operations there that have been ongoing since January 20.

National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli on Thursday said no force could impede the result of Turkey’s ongoing fight against terrorism in Syria's Afrin.

Over allegations that the Syrian regime was sending troops to support the YPG/PKK terror group, he said: “Syrian armed unit, which was allegedly sent to Afrin, does not have the capacity to change the result of our fight against terrorism at all. Those who back terror will be our target. Those who back terrorists are terrorists themselves.”