Teenage star Choi Min-jeong crashed out on a miserable night for South Korea's short track speed skaters on Thursday, as Hungary made history with their first Winter Olympics gold.

The hosts, a superpower in the sport, had high hopes in all three races at a packed Gangneung Ice Arena, but they endured an evening to forget as the Olympic short-track competition wrapped up.

Hungary's breakthrough was accompanied by a victorious moment for China, hosts of the next Winter Games in 2022, when Wu Dajing won China's first gold in Pyeongchang with a world record in the men's 500m.

But while there were celebrations for China and Hungary, Korean fans had little to cheer, starting when Choi's bid for an Olympic treble ended in a wipe-out with fellow South Korean Shim Suk-hee.

Choi, gold-medalist in the women's 1,500m and 3,000m relay, clipped the blades of Shim in the final lap of the 1,000m, sending both skaters hurtling into the side padding.

That left Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands to claim gold, with Canada's Kim Boutin taking silver and Arianna Fontana of Italy the bronze.

Then in the men's 500m, South Korea had to settle for second and third behind China's Wu, the 2014 silver medalist, who set a world record in the quarter-finals and lowered it to 39.584 seconds in the final.

"I definitely felt pressure, I wanted to get a breakthrough for myself and for China," said Wu. "This is a new beginning, and we look forward to Beijing."

'Really, really sorry'