The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday ended its meeting on eastern Ghouta in Syria without voting on a draft resolution for a 30-day ceasefire.

During the meeeting, Russia disagreed to the 30-day ceasefire proposal and presented amendments to a draft resolution that would allow aid deliveries and the evacuation of civilians from besieged eastern Ghouta.

UNSC had been negotiating the draft resolution on the ceasefire for nearly two weeks as the Syrian regime has pressed on with a fierce offensive in the rebel-held enclave.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Sweden and Kuwait, which drafted the measure, had requested a vote on the draft resolution even though they were "fully aware there is no agreement on it."

The Security Council needs to reach a "feasible" agreement on a ceasefire and not take a decision that would be "populistic" and "severed from reality," said Nebenzia.

Almost 400 people have been killed in the five-day assault by the Syrian government on eastern Ghouta, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described as "hell on earth" for civilians.

The ambassador cited concerns over measures to enforce the ceasefire and the safe delivery of aid before announcing that he would circulate proposals to amend the draft resolution.