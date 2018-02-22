"Would you transport me if I was white?" Africans in Israel protest, holding posters emblazoned with the question, their faces smeared in white paint.

Tens of thousands of Africans fear their stay in Israel is coming to an abrupt end. Israel has given many of them until April 1 to leave for an unnamed African destination in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Otherwise, they face open-ended incarceration

Africans in Israel, including Jews of African origin, have also faced a number of incidents of discrimination in recent years. In 2015, an African-Israeli soldier serving in the Israel Defence Forces became the victim of an unprovoked, racist attack by two Israeli policemen.

The April deadline is being slammed by many inside and outside Israel as an apartheid of sorts.