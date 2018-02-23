It all started in January when two students argued with teachers over what they called an overly stringent test that requires them to prove they are proficient in a language used in mainland China but not so much in the semi-autonomous, Cantonese-speaking Hong Kong.

The university accused Andrew Chan and Lau Tsz-kei of making the teachers "feel threatened and insulted" and suspended them. The suspension has now been lifted.

Critics accuse Beijing of increased meddling and of trying to eventually replace Cantonese, and other regional Chinese dialects in Hong Kong, with Mandarin in a bid to homogenise society.