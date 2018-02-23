Fueled by anguished voices in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting, Oregon's legislature on Thursday banned people convicted of stalking and domestic violence or under restraining orders from buying or owning firearms and ammunition.

The passage of the bill by the state Senate on a 16-13 vote appears to mark the first time a state legislature has passed a gun-control measure since the February 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida, said Anne S Teigen, a criminal justice expert with the National Conference of State Legislatures in Denver. The measure was introduced before the Florida slayings.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown had lobbied for the bill, telling a Senate committee this week to hear the anguished voices rising in the aftermath of the Florida attack in which 17 people were killed. The Democratic governor said she intends to sign into law the measure that the House earlier approved to protect victims of domestic violence.

Heated debates over gun control

A group led by former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 shooting that left her with a brain injury, applauded the Legislature's passing of the so-called boyfriend loophole bill.

"Oregon is taking the lead to protect communities from gun violence," said Robin Lloyd, government affairs director for Giffords' nonprofit organization that seeks to save lives from gun violence.

Brown praised lawmakers after the bill passed both chambers, observing that "it took the voices and outrage of youth devastated by gun violence to hold decision-makers' feet to the fire."

The House had approved the bill in a 37-23 vote on February 15, with two Republicans including gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler joining Democrats in voting "aye."