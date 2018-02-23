A former Russian diplomatic official and an Argentine police officer were among those six people arrested in connection with a large cocaine seizure at the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires that prompted a year-long investigation into an international drug ring, officials said on Thursday.

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said the 389 kilograms (860 pounds) of cocaine were hidden inside luggage that was seized in December 2016.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested Russian-Argentine citizens Alexander Chikalo, who is suspected of being in charge of the logistics, and police officer Ivan Blizniouk, who is accused of providing contacts to jump through customs controls.

The investigation began after Victor Koronelli, the Russian ambassador to Argentina, and three members of the Russian federal security service reported to Bullrich that they had suspicions about the diplomatic luggage found at a school that is annexed to the embassy.

Once authorities confirmed that there were drugs inside the 16 pieces of luggage, they devised a plan to catch the criminals: They swapped cocaine for flour and placed a GPS to track the luggage.

"This has been one of the most complex and extravagant drug-dealing operations that Argentina has faced," Bullrich said at a press conference.