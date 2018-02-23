At least five refugees were killed and 20 injured at a camp in Rwanda when a protest over a cut in food rations turned violent, Rwandan police said on Friday. Seven policemen were also injured.

Around 3,000 refugees had camped outside United Nations offices at the camp since Tuesday. On Thursday police tried to disperse them using teargas, police spokesman Theos Badege told state radio.

"We used force ... yesterday afternoon after warning that security forces would be used," he said.

"They started pelting stones, pieces of metal and in that 20 refugees were injured and seven police officers. Five of the refugees died."

Fifteen refugees were arrested, the police said on their Twitter account. They said there were about 500 protesters, while the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) put the figure at about 700.

Protest over cuts