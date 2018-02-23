Kim Eun-jung secured South Korea's first Olympic curling medal with a pressure packed final shot to seal a nail-biting 8-7 extra-ends victory over Japan in the women's semi-finals on Friday and set up a gold medal showdown with Sweden.

The Swedes scored a pair in the sixth and stole three in the seventh to thump Britain 10-5 and book their spot in the final for the fourth straight Winter Games.

"I had a pretty good shot, which made me confident," Kim said through a translator on Friday. "Playing the match with Japan, with all the support, (I) felt nothing was impossible."

Japan will play Britain for the bronze on Saturday while South Korea and Sweden will square off on Sunday for gold.

The only Asian nation to win an Olympic curling medal was China who took the women's bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

South Korea will top that, guaranteed at least a silver after a nervy victory over Japan secured when skip Kim delivered a nervy draw to the button for the winning point.

"In the round robins it was a bit pressure because we were not used to play games with big crowd," Kim said.

"But as the games went on we could enjoy it and the crowd seemed to come here after studying rules so that was helpful for us.

"With this huge support, I thought there’s nothing we can’t do."

The atmosphere inside a packed Gangneung Curling Centre was super-charged as the South Koreans, who have become internet and social media sensations, marched into the arena behind standard bearers in traditional Korean outfits.