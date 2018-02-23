TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish court hands perpetrator of 2013 Reyhanli attack life sentences
Twin car bombs that were detonated in the Turkish town of Reyhanli in May 2013 left 53 people dead.
Turkish court hands perpetrator of 2013 Reyhanli attack life sentences
The 2013 Reyhanli attack was the first attack that spilled over from Syria into Turkey. February 23, 2018 / AA
By Azaera Amza
February 23, 2018

A criminal high court in Turkish capital Ankara on Friday handed down 53 aggravated life imprisonment sentences to the perpetrator of the Reyhanli attack, which left 53 people dead in 2013, according to a Turkish judicial source.

Nasir Eskiocak was convicted for “disrupting the country’s unity and integrity." Five children were among the 53 dead in the May 11, 2013, twin attacks, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

He was also penalised for attempted murder, keeping illegal explosive substances and property damage.

RECOMMENDED

Eskiocak was arrested on June 11, in 2013 near the Guvecci village of Yayladagi town of Hatay.

The court cited that bombings had links to the Syrian regime's intelligence service.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic visits families of the victims.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant