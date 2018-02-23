Two car bombings killed 38 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, the city's main ambulance service said on Saturday.

"We have seen at least 38 people dead," said Abdukadir Abdurahman Aden of the Aamin Ambulance of the bombings that targeted the presidential palace and a hotel.

The first blast, followed by gunfire, occurred at a security checkpoint close to Villa Somalia, the name for the seat of government, while a second followed soon after at a hotel, according to police.

The militant group Al Shabab, claimed the attacks in a statement posted online, saying it was targeting the government and security services.

On Friday, main ambulance service in the city had said at least 18 people were killed and 20 wounded due to the attacks.

TRT World spoke to journalist Omar Nor for the latest.

