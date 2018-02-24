WORLD
Nigeria's president calls mass schoolgirl abduction "national disaster"
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says he is sending more troops and reconnaissance aircraft to look for the schoolgirls abducted in Monday's attack by Boko Haram. The group had abducted over 270 girls from the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014.
Relatives of missing school girls react in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria on February 23, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
February 24, 2018

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday called the abduction of scores of girls from a school in the northeast by Boko Haram a national disaster, and said he was sending more troops and reconnaissance aircraft to look for them.

There is confusion over the number missing after Monday's attack, with estimates ranging from around 50 to more than 100.

A roll-call at the girls' school in the village of Dapchi, Yobe state, on Tuesday showed 91 students were absent.

The kidnapping may be one of the largest since Boko Haram abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014. 

The latest abduction came just a day after a Nigerian High Court released hundreds of people with suspected links to the militant group. 

TRT World's Sophia Adengo has more from Abuja.

SOURCE:TRT World
