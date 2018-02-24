Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday called the abduction of scores of girls from a school in the northeast by Boko Haram a national disaster, and said he was sending more troops and reconnaissance aircraft to look for them.

There is confusion over the number missing after Monday's attack, with estimates ranging from around 50 to more than 100.

A roll-call at the girls' school in the village of Dapchi, Yobe state, on Tuesday showed 91 students were absent.

The kidnapping may be one of the largest since Boko Haram abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the northeastern town of Chibok in 2014.