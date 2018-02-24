February 24, 2018
Since the beginning of the Turkey's border mission in Syria, seven Turkish civilians have been killed by YPG rocket attacks on the border areas.
One of them - was 17 years old Fatma Avlar.
Many students from her school say life in the town on the Turkey-Syria border has changed since they became direct targets of cross-border attacks by the YPG.
Officials in the border town of Reyhanli are now trying to help her traumatised classmates.
TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.
