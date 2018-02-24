WORLD
4 MIN READ
UNSC adopts resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire throughout Syria
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded.
UNSC adopts resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire throughout Syria
The sponsors, Kuwait and Sweden, amended the resolution late Friday in a last-minute attempt to get Russian support, dropping a demand that the cease-fire take effect in 72 hours. February 24, 2018 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza, Saim Kurubas
February 24, 2018

With Russia's backing, the UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

The resolution demanding the ceasefire "without delay" was adopted as Syrian regime forces pounded the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta, where over 500 have died during a week-long assault.

"We are late to respond to this crisis, very late," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council after the vote, accusing Russia of stalling the vote.

More than 500 people, including more than 120 children, have been killed in seven days of relentless air strikes in eastern Ghouta, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as "hell on earth."

TRT World'sWilliam Denselow reports the latest from New York.

Language specification 

The resolution demands a cessation of hostilities "without delay" throughout Syria to allow the "safe, unimpeded and sustained" deliveries of aid and evacuations of the sick and wounded.

To win Russia's approval, language specifying that the ceasefire would start 72 hours after the adoption of the draft was scrapped, replaced by "without delay," and the term "immediate" was also dropped in reference to the aid deliveries and evacuations.

Diplomats said they were confident that this would not open the door to postponing the ceasefire, as council members had made clear in negotiations that the truce must quickly come into force.

RECOMMENDED

Guterres is to report to the council in 15 days on the ceasefire, diplomats said.

In another concession to Russia, the resolution said the ceasefire will not apply to operations against Daesh or al Qaeda, along with "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities" associated with the terror groups.

That would allow the Syrian regime offensive to continue against al Qaeda-linked militants in Idlib, the last province in Syria outside the control of Damascus.

The text demands the lifting of all sieges including in eastern Ghouta, Yarmouk, Foua and Kefraya and order all sides to "cease depriving civilians of food and medicine indispensable to their survival."

Ankara welcomes resolution

Turkey on Saturday welcomed the UN Security Council decision for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

"Since the beginning Turkey made an effort to end the conflict and to reduce the tension in every platform and supported the international community in their steps in this regard. ," the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Syria has been locked in a devastating conflict since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

According to UN officials, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict to date.

SOURCE:AA, AFP, TRT World
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant