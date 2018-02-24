Delta Air Lines and United Airlines on Saturday became the latest major corporations to sever marketing ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) as the fallout from last week's massacre at a Florida high school took its toll on the gun advocacy group.

The NRA responded by saying its members were being punished, but would not be intimidated, by what it called "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice" from some corporations.

In tweets on Saturday, Delta and United said they were no longer offering NRA members discounted rates and they would ask the NRA to remove their information from its website.

The issue of gun control, and the NRA's role in opposing it, became the focus of renewed national debate after a former student killed 17 people on February 14 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Parkland, using an AR-15 assault rifle he had purchased legally.

NRA spokespeople have lashed out at gun control advocates, arguing that Democratic elites are politicising the deadly rampage in Florida to erode gun owners' rights.