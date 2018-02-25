The Turkish embassy of Bangladesh and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) hosted the traditional ceremony of Sufi whirling dervishes on Saturday night at the Dhaka Shilpakala Academy.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Dhaka Shilpakala Academy, Allama Rumi Society Bangladesh and Hatkhola Foundation jointly organised the three-day Second International Sufi fest ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony of whirling dervishes, Turkish Ambassador Ozturk explained the significance of the ceremony and Rumi's philosophy.

He said: “Sufism is a message of love, universal love. This is the second Sufi festival in Bangladesh but it’s a common issues of all Muslims all over the world."