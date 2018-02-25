Syria's regime carried out new strikes on Sunday on the opposition areas, a monitor and a civil defence agency said, despite a UN Security Council demand for a ceasefire "without delay".

The strikes on Sunday morning included two on the outskirts of Duma, the main town in Eastern Ghouta, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

At least two people were killed in Saqba town, one man in Otaya town and one woman was killed when regime forces shelled the town of Hammuriya in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, said the White Helmets civil defence agency.

TRT World sources report a child succumbed to injuries sustained from a suspected chlorine attack in the town of al Shefoniyya in eastern Ghouta. Activists and Syria Civil Defence say the attack was carried out by the Syrian regime and hospitalised at least 16 civilians along with White Helmet volunteers.

Regime forces also mounted air and artillery attacks in the towns Harasta, Sifoniye, Kafr Batna, Bayt Sava and Al Marj, the agency added.

Residential areas in the city of Jisr al Shughur in the northwestern Idlib province were also reported to have come under heavy shelling by the regime forces.

Regime warplanes also struck the town of Kafr Zita in the central Hama province, the White Helmets sources said.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports the latest from the Turkish city of Kilis, near the Syrian border.

Heavy clashes in eastern Ghouta

Regime air strikes and artillery have been pounding eastern Ghouta, the enclave near Damascus since February 18, with at least 519 dead since the bombing campaign was launched, according to the Observatory.

The Security Council on Saturday unanimously demanded a 30-day ceasefire to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations. The measure did not specify when the truce would go into force beyond saying it should be "without delay".

Rocket and artillery fire also hit at least three parts of eastern Ghouta, including Duma, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Activists in the city also said a new ground offensive has been launched by the Syrian regime near eastern Ghouta.