WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former PYD co-leader arrested in Czech capital
Salih Muslum, former leader of the political arm of the YPG terror group, has been listed as a most wanted terrorist by Turkey.
Former PYD co-leader arrested in Czech capital
In this September 1, 2016 file photo, the former co-chair of the PYD terror group Salih Muslum addresses the media at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
February 25, 2018

Former co-leader of PYD terrorist group Salih Muslum has been arrested in the Czech capital, Turkish security officials said on Sunday.

Muslum was arrested in Prague on Saturday, said the officials on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The arrest came after Turkey called on the Czech Republic to arrest him and sent warrants for his arrest to Prague, they added.

The Turkish Interior Ministry offered a bounty of nearly $1 million on Muslum who is listed as a most wanted terrorist in Turkey.

The PYD is the political arm of the YPG terror group, which is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

It has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more details.

Muslum will be produced before a court, the officials said, adding Czech authorities would decide whether or not he would be remanded in custody.

The Czech authorities also asked Turkey to submit the necessary documents for Muslum’s extradition.

Turkish security officials and the Ministry of Justice have begun the administrative process for the extradition of Salih Muslum.

Muslum led the PYD terror group from 2010 to 2017.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant