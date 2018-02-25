South Korea brought the curtain down on its "Peace Games" on Sunday, with winter sports athletes dancing and singing together at a vibrant closing ceremony, though there was little warmth between dignitaries from the United States and North Korea.

TRT World's Lance Santos has the latest.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in, who hopes to use these Games as an opportunity to engage with the North, warmly greeted US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka before offering a brief handshake to North Korean delegation leader Kim Yong-chol.

Despite the cool body language, Moon's efforts may be bearing fruit. The South's presidential office said on Sunday that members of the North Korean delegation had expressed the North's openness to talks with the United States.

TRT World spoke to journalist Eunice Kim in Seoul.

Trump sat front and center, beside Moon's wife, while North Korea's Kim was seated a row behind, decked out in a long black jacket and furry hat. Sitting two seats along from him was General Vincent Brooks, the commander of US Forces Korea.

Kim's appearance at the closing ceremony has been greeted with outrage by some in South Korea. The former North Korean intelligence chief is accused of having been behind a deadly 2010 attack on a South Korean warship.

South Korean protesters tried to block Kim's motorcade to the closing ceremony earlier in the day.

Under banner of unification