The United Kingdom violates women’s rights in Northern Ireland by unduly restricting their access to abortion, a report by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) said on Friday.

“Denial of abortion and criminalisation of abortion amounts to discrimination against women because it is a denial of a service that only women need. And it puts women in horrific situations,” the committee’s vice-chairwoman, Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, said in a statement.

“The situation in Northern Ireland constitutes violence against women that may amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” she said.

In a response to the report, the United Kingdom government said it did not accept women in Northern Ireland had been subject to grave and systematic violations of their rights.

The report recommended changing the law to stop criminal charges being brought against women and girls undergoing abortion or against anyone assisting in the abortion, with a moratorium on the application of existing laws in the interim.

It said abortion should be legal at least in cases of rape or incest or where a woman’s physical or mental health was threatened, or in cases of severe foetal impairment.

Among its other recommendations were ensuring contraception was available, combating gender-based stereotypes regarding women’s primary role as mothers, and protecting women from harassment by anti-abortion campaigners.