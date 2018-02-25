Chief Executive Florian Seiche said HMD has sold around 30 million phones after introducing 11 new phone models over the past year. On Sunday, it unveiled two new models plus refreshed versions of three phones first launched last year.

“We feel great about the momentum we had in 2017 and that gives us the confidence to double down in 2018,” Seiche told reporters at a briefing in London ahead of the product launch.

The Nokia 8 is the company’s first flagship phone, priced at $921 while the new, 4G-ready version of Nokia 8110 is priced at $97.