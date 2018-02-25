Chancellor Angela Merkel named an ambitious young conservative as health minister in Germany's new government on Sunday, signalling a desire to integrate critics as she embarks on her fourth term.

Merkel had pledged to put fresh faces in her cabinet after reaching a coalition deal this month with the centre-left Social Democrats. The deal gave the Social Democrats control of the powerful finance ministry, which prompted public grousing from some members of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party.

A party congress is being held on Monday to sign off on the coalition agreement, which will still need approval from the Social Democrats' members to take effect. The outcome of that vote, expected to happen March 4, is hard to predict.

The naming of her proposed ministerial team and Merkel's earlier announcement that respected ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will take over the CDU's day-to-day management as general secretary signals that the German chancellor still is both very much in charge and heeding calls for her party's renewal.

Her most prominent appointment was naming Jens Spahn, 37, as health minister. Spahn has been a leading advocate of the Christian Democrats building a sharper conservative profile that contrasts with Merkel's centrist approach.

Spahn has talked tough on Germany's approach to integrating immigrants. In 2016, he helped engineer a party conference vote calling for the scrapping of rules that allow the children of immigrants to be dual citizens – defying CDU leadership.

There was considerable speculation over whether Merkel, 63, would promote or ignore Spahn, currently a deputy finance minister. Spahn, who is openly gay, backed approving gay marriage last year but is more traditionally conservative on other issues.