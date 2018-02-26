Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) on Monday approved a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), bringing conservative leader Angela Merkel a step closer to a fourth term as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy.

Only 27 of 975 delegates present at the Christian Democratic Union's party congress voted against the partnership.

The plan still needs the approval from the centre-left SPD's rank-and-file, with the result to be announced on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had earlier urged her party members to approve the deal.

The more formidable hurdle to ending a five-month political impasse in Europe's largest economy comes next week, however.

New cabinet

The CDU party congress follows Merkel's announcement of her picks for a new, younger cabinet intended to revive the party, which has been riven by disagreements over how to respond to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) since losing votes to the far right party in national elections in September.

"We want to make our contribution to forming a stable federal government that is capable of acting," Merkel said before the vote.

"The fact we're voting on a coalition treaty today five months after the election shows that we're dealing with a difficult situation that we've never faced before," Merkel added.

She reassured delegates that the new German government would not take out any new debt, avoid tax increases, seek to renew the European Union, ensure fast internet is available everywhere in Germany by 2025, boost research spending, create 8,000 nursing jobs and take a "zero tolerance" policy on security.

Merkel said conservatives secured wins in coalition talks with the SPD, including preventing what she called the "aberration" of a single health system that the SPD had demanded to replace the current dual public-private system.