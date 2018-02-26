WORLD
Austerity measures hit Chadian families hard
The government last month reduced civil servants' bonus pay by 50 percent, adding to a previous 50 percent cut in 2016, making it difficult for many to feed their families.
The impoverished state is enforcing cuts in public spending that the finance ministry says are vital to stave off bankruptcy. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
February 26, 2018

Civil servants in Chad are reeling from the impact of austerity measures. 

The government last month reduced civil servants' bonus pay by 50 percent, adding to a previous 50 percent cut in 2016. Income tax was also hiked.

The impoverished state is enforcing cuts in public spending that the finance ministry says are vital to stave off bankruptcy.

But the cuts have increased social tension and rising inflation means many can barely afford to feed their families.

TRT World 's Adesewa Josh reports.

Severe poverty

The large Sahel nation, a former French colony, became an oil exporter in 2003; but almost half the population of 14 million still lives below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Chad's economy has been badly hit by a downturn in the price of oil exports since 2015.

