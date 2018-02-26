China's plan for President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely has sparked social media opposition, drawing comparisons to North Korea's ruling dynasty and charges of creating a dictator by a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.

The social media reaction late on Sunday quickly saw China swing into a concerted propaganda push by Monday, blocking some articles and publishing pieces praising the party.

The ruling Communist Party on Sunday proposed to remove a constitutional clause limiting presidential service to just two terms in office, meaning Xi, who also heads the party and the military, might never have to retire.

Xi was elected the president of the People's Republic of China in March 2013 and his first term is due to end next month.

He will be formally elected to the second term in office at the annual meeting of China's parliament opening on March 5.

The removal of the two-term limit will take China 36 years back to 1982 when the rules on term limits were made part of the constitution.

Comparison to North Korea

It will also add Xi's political thought to the constitution, already added to the party constitution last year, and set a legal framework for a super anti-corruption body, as well as more broadly strengthen the party's tight grip on power.

But it seems the party will have its work cut out trying to convince some in China, where Xi is actually very popular thanks in part to his war on graft, that the move will not end up giving Xi too much power.

"Argh, we're going to become North Korea," wrote one Weibo user, where the Kim dynasty has ruled since the late 1940s.

Kim Il Sung founded North Korea in 1948 and his family has ruled it ever since.

"We're following the example of our neighbour," wrote another user.

The comments were removed late on Sunday after Weibo, China's answer to Twitter, began blocking the search term "two term limit".

In an unusual step amid intense international media attention, China's foreign ministry, which normally only comments on diplomatic matters, said amending the constitution was a matter for the Chinese people.

Since 1954, when the constitution was first adopted, everybody can see that it has been "continuously improved", spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.

"I hope everyone can acknowledge the voice of all the Chinese people."