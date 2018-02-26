A UN resolution calling for a 30-day truce as well as a daily five-hour "humanitarian pause" called for by Russia's President Vladimir Putin failed to halt the war in Syria as at least another 30 people were killed in Syria's rebel held enclave of eastern Ghouta.

"The United Nations has mobilised and is ready to immediately support life-saving aid convoys to several areas in eastern Ghouta as soon as conditions allow, as well as hundreds of medical evacuations," Linda Tom, a UN humanitarian spokeswoman in Damascus, said in emailed comments.

She said at least 30 people, including women and children, had been killed in Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta in the past 48 hours, while shelling on Damascus continues from the rebel-held enclave.

TRT World 's Ben Tornquist reports.

The Syrian regime unleashed a new round of daily air strikes on Damascus' suburb on February 18, killing at least 556 civilians since then.

Its deadly campaign to root out rebels controlling the area, already hit hard by a five-year government siege, has provoked an international outcry and demands for a truce.

'Humanitarian corridor'

Russia will establish a humanitarian corridor and implement a five-hour daily truce in Syria's eastern Ghouta, it said on Monday, after a UN Security Council resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across the entire country.

On Sunday health authorities there said several people had suffered symptoms consistent with chlorine gas exposure and on Monday rescue workers and a war monitor said seven small children were killed by air and artillery strikes in one town.

"Eastern Ghouta cannot wait, it is high time to stop this hell on earth," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, calling for implementation of the ceasefire.

TRT World spoke to Jessica King in Moscow.

Fighting has raged across Syria since Saturday's resolution, as Turkey presses its offensive against the YPG in Afrin, rival rebel groups fight each other in Idlib and a US-led coalition targets Daesh in the east.

Russia's defence minister was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying President Vladimir Putin had ordered a daily ceasefire in eastern Ghouta from 0700 GMT to 1200 GMT (9:00am to 2:00pm) each day and for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians to leave.