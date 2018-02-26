Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Algeria on Monday as he embarked a new tour of Africa in a bid to strengthen Turkey's ties throughout the continent.

Erdogan touched down in Algiers, the first leg of the trip that he described as "historic" and that will see him also visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.

Accompanied by several ministers and businessmen, he said he would hold talks with Algerian leaders on relations between the two countries, with a focus on energy, as well as regional issues.

Erdogan met Algeria's Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia as officials of both sides signed several Memoranda of Understanding on co-operation on culture, security, trade, and agriculture.

Erdogan's trips to Mali and Mauritania will be the first-ever by a Turkish president, with security likely to feature high on the agenda in Mali which is battling with a string of attacks and kidnappings by militant groups.