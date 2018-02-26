WORLD
Erdogan starts new Africa tour in bid to enhance economic, security ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan touched down in Algeria, the first leg of the trip that he described as "historic" and that will see him also visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Prime Minister of Algeria Ahmed Ouyahia after an official welcoming ceremony at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers, Algeria on February 26, 2018. / AA
By Ali Riza SAN
February 26, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Algeria on Monday as he embarked a new tour of Africa in a bid to strengthen Turkey's ties throughout the continent.

Erdogan touched down in Algiers, the first leg of the trip that he described as "historic" and that will see him also visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.

Accompanied by several ministers and businessmen, he said he would hold talks with Algerian leaders on relations between the two countries, with a focus on energy, as well as regional issues.

Erdogan met Algeria's Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia as officials of both sides signed several Memoranda of Understanding on co-operation on culture, security, trade, and agriculture. 

Erdogan's trips to Mali and Mauritania will be the first-ever by a Turkish president, with security likely to feature high on the agenda in Mali which is battling with a string of attacks and kidnappings by militant groups.

Erdogan is also expected to ask African leaders to hand over Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) schools still open in their countries.

The schools are linked to the US-based businessman and congregation leader, Fetullah Gulen, who Turkey says heads FETO and orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey in 2016.

More than 30 African countries have already handed over FETO schools to the state-run Maarif foundation.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
