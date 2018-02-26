South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister on Monday, two years after Nene's sacking from the same role began the ruling party revolt that eventually ousted former leader Jacob Zuma.

Monday's cabinet reshuffle also saw Ramaphosa add new faces and remove some ministers allied to Zuma, who was ordered by his own African National Congress (ANC) party to step down two weeks ago.

His nine years as president were marked by multiple corruption allegations, economic mismanagement and disputed appointments. Zuma denies any wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa, 65, hailed a "new dawn" after his inauguration and has promised to fight the corruption corroding Africa's most industrialised economy.

Nene sought to keep a tight rein on spending during his previous stint as finance minister, before being fired by Zuma in December 2015 and replaced with unknown parliamentary backbencher Des van Rooyen. Four days later, Zuma was forced to sack van Rooyen and reappoint a previous finance minister, technocrat Pravin Gordhan, after the rand collapsed in value.

Gordhan, who was fired by Zuma last March, was also reappointed to the cabinet. He was handed the key public enterprises department, which oversees around 300 state-owned firms, including loss-making South African Airways and cash-strapped power utility Eskom.

A popular figure with investors, Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

Accelerated transformation

Seeking to keep the different factions of the ruling African National Congress represented within the cabinet, Ramaphosa retained several ministers appointed by Zuma but demoted them from key government departments. Ten ministers were dropped altogether from cabinet, a majority of them key Zuma allies.

"In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation," Ramaphosa said in a brief speech.

But official opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said the cabinet was still filled with compromised ministers.

"Ramaphosa's new cabinet will serve the ANC, not South Africa," said Maimane, who heads the Democratic Alliance party, citing the appointment of ANC deputy president David Mabuza as Deputy President of South Africa.