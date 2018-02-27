WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia vetoes UN resolution to call out Iran over Yemen
The Russian veto was a defeat for the United States, which has been lobbying for months for Iran to be held accountable at the United Nations.
Russia vetoes UN resolution to call out Iran over Yemen
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya listens during a UN Security Council meeting (file photo). / AP
By Ali Riza SAN
February 27, 2018

Russia on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called out Iran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen's Houthi group.

However, the 15-member council unanimously adopted a rival, Russian-proposed resolution that did not mention Iran and that extended a targeted sanctions regime related to Yemen, where a proxy war is playing out between Iran and US ally, Saudi Arabia.

The Russian veto was a defeat for the United States, which has been lobbying for months for Iran to be held accountable at the United Nations, while at the same time threatening to quit a 2015 deal among world powers to curb Iran's nuclear programme if "disastrous flaws" are not fixed.

RECOMMENDED

Britain had drafted a resolution in consultation with the United States and France that initially wanted to condemn Iran for violating an arms embargo on Houthi leaders and include a council commitment to take action over it.

The latest British draft dropped the condemnation and instead expressed concern that UN experts monitoring the sanctions reported Iran had violated a targeted arms embargo by failing to stop missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles reaching the Houthis.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels. Iran has denied supplying the Houthis weapons.

A UN Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to pass. The British-drafted resolution received 11 votes for, two against – including Russia's veto – and two abstentions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant