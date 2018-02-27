WORLD
2 MIN READ
New drug approved in Japan can kill flu in one day
Manufacturers of Xofluza say a single pill of the new drug will kill the flu virus in just a day.
New drug approved in Japan can kill flu in one day
Scientist Ryosuke Yazawa in University of Marine Science and Technology in Tateyama, southeast of Tokyo, October 29, 2014. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2018

The Japanese health ministry has approved a groundbreaking drug that in trials eliminated flu in just one day.

NikkeiAsian Review reports that Osaka-based pharmaceutical company Shionogi has been cleared to manufacture and market its new drug Xofluza, which could rival Tamiflu, made by Swiss drugmaker Roche.

The influenza virus causes an infection in the respiratory tract when it is transmitted. The virus hijacks the cells to make copies of itself, which then burst forth and infect other cells.

Antivirals like Tamiflu are taken in multiple doses over several days, and stop the virus by binding to a coating on its surface to inhibit its ability to escape an infected cell.

RECOMMENDED

New drug Xofluza requires a single pill, and suppresses virus replication by targeting an enzyme the virus needs to multiply.

During trials, the drug was shown to eliminate the flu virus in just 24 hours, compared to three days using Tamiflu.

Xofluza was approved in just four months under Japan's fast-track drug review system, and is set to go on sale once a price is determined by the government.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant