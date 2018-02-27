Romania’s judicial watchdog on Tuesday rejected an application by the justice minister to sack the country's main anti-corruption prosecutor, bolstering her case days after protesters amassed in the streets to support her work.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader had called for Laura Codruta Kovesi’s dismissal on Thursday, accusing her of exceeding her authority and damaging the country's image abroad.

The Superior Magistrates' Council (CSM), which must discuss any such dismissal, voted against the application on Tuesday and said it would explain its decision later.

The final decision on Kovesi's future now goes to centrist President Klaus Iohannis, who has said he supports her.

Praise from Brussels

She has led anti-corruption prosecution agency DNA since 2013, and under her management conviction rates have risen sharply in one of the European Union's most corrupt states, winning praise from Brussels, which has Romania's justice system under special monitoring.

More than 1,000 magistrates have signed a petition saying Toader’s request threatened judicial independence and would put pressure on prosecutors, leaving them facing the constant threat of being removed from office.